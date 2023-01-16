Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

