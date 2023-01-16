Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

