Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

