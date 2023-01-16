Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $7.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.