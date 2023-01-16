Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

