Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.