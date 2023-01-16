Contrasting Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 28.81% 15.29% 1.12% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Chemung Financial and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chemung Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemung Financial and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.39 $26.42 million $5.93 8.01 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About University Bancorp

(Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.