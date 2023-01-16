Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $258.46 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.