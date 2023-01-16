Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 6.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $120.31 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

