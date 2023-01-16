Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 690.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 91.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 230,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.30.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

