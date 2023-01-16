Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. Analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costamare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

