CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
