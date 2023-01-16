CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.