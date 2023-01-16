Credit Suisse Group Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 408,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

