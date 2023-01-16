Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.21 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $133.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

