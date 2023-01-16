Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DELL opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

