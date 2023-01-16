Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.03 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

