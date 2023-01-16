Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

