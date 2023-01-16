Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.