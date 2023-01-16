Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

