Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.81.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

