Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

