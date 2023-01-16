CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

