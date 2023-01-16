Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $273.62 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

