Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $149,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,213.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,318,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

