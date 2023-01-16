Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $439.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.