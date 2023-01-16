Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $6,080,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

