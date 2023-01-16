Desjardins Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sell

Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.