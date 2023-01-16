Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

