Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $62.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised GXO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

