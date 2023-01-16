Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €10.50

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Iberdrola from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($15.05) to €14.10 ($15.16) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

