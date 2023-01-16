DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $41.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.54.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.13.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

