DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.54.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

