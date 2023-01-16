Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research note on Thursday.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

