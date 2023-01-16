Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $242.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

