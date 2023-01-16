Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $242.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.