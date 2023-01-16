Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $233.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

