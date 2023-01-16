Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $125.46 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

