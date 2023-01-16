EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.21.

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

