Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ETD stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

