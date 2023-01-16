Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Stock Performance

STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

