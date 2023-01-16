Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

