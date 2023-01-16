FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

