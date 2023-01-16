Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

