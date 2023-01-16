Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

