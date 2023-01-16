Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,039 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

