Financial Survey: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Tango Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -89.50% -26.03% -22.85% Tango Therapeutics -418.63% -32.72% -21.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Tango Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Tango Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.55%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Tango Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 28.39 -$180.97 million ($0.83) -10.98 Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million 19.19 -$58.24 million ($1.15) -7.01

Tango Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tango Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.