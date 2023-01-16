Financial Survey: Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) & Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Track Group and Maris-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $36.97 million 0.19 -$7.39 million ($0.64) -0.94 Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.55 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Track Group and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Track Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group -19.99% -1,357.36% 14.15% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Track Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Group

(Get Rating)

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

