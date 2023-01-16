First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

