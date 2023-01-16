First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.