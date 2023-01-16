First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $17.74 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

