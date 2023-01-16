FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $2,772,403.20 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,441,046 shares in the company, valued at $666,717,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FCFS opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

